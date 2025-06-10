During the Monday, June 9 episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast," Ashley Iaconetti, assuming Peter was still single, asked the pilot what he'd say if producers asked him to star on The Bachelor again.
"Well, this is going to come out here. I am actually not single anymore," Peter revealed.
Ashley gushed about breaking this news on her podcast, and Peter noted, "I guess, yeah!"
Peter went on to admit, "This is very, very new. I am blushing right now. To be really honest, I am really blushing right now, oh my god."
The pilot went on to reiterate, "It's very, very new -- very fresh. I'm going to want to keep it very private."
But Peter said he figured Ashley would ask him about his love life on her podcast.
"I kind of figured we'd get into a little bit of that, but yeah... for me as a Bachelor to come back, hopefully there is never a need for that because I am very excited and I am very hopeful. So we will see what happens!" Peter shared.
Peter recently left New York and moved back to Los Angeles, where his family lives, but he confirmed this new woman in his life had nothing to do with the cross-country move.
"It's so funny because I was in New York for the last, like, four years, and [my ex Kelley Flanagan] and I had [gotten] back [together] on and off a little bit during that time," Peter recalled.
"But the majority of time, I was single. I always wanted a relationship, and that's no secret obviously."
The Bachelor 24 alum laughed about how his friends actually had a feeling he'd find his match in California upon his return home.
"My friends, it was so funny because they were all predicting that when I was going to come back to L.A., they said, 'The second you get back, you're just going to -- we know it -- find someone and settle down and it's just all going to work,'" Peter said.
"And I was like, 'I would love that! That would be great!' And they were spot on! Literally, the first day. The first day. Isn't that crazy?!"
Peter opened up about how he met this girl in-person "on a trip in L.A." and not on a dating app.
"It was a beautiful, old-fashioned meet up," Peter revealed.
"And, because it's so new, I want to keep it more private, but yeah, I'm definitely really excited. And it's funny how my friends predicted it and called it. Who would've thought the first day?! It's funny how life works out that way."
Peter, however, said his girlfriend has yet to meet his mother Barbara Weber.
"We met early on, but getting together has been a much more recent thing," Peter noted.
This woman has also not watched Peter's The Bachelor season, according to the pilot.
"That's probably a good thing," Peter quipped, adding how the woman has no plans to watch in the future either.
"I think the healthiest thing is not to do that," he concluded.
Peter and Kelley, known for their on and off relationship following his The Bachelor season in 2020, reunited at Coachella in April, which sparked speculation they were back on again.
While the pair partied together on April 12 and appeared to still have chemistry, Peter nipped any chance of a reconciliation in the bud, according to Kelley.
"Peter and I, we weren't ever really awkward. We always got along. We were always great friends. I think he said something this weekend and he was like, 'Kel, you're like the sister I never had,'" Kelley told Us Weekly in late April.
"And I was like, 'Okay, that's maybe a little awkward.'"
Kelley admitted she was "a little creeped out by that one," but when looking back on her relationship with Peter over the past several years, she understood where he was coming from.
"We always get along and we definitely butt heads. So maybe it is a sibling thing," Kelley reasoned.
"I don't know how to compare it, but that's what he said to me. I was like, 'I'm a little creeped out by that one, but I also kind of understand what you mean.'"
Kelley and Peter hadn't seen each other in "almost over two years" after their final breakup in early 2023.
Kelley gushed about how she and Peter "always have a lot of fun together," but that doesn't mean they're going to be an item again.
"Do I think we're meant to be? No, I don't. I think we butt heads too much," Kelley admitted.
"I think the way that our brains work is just a little bit different. I think I'm probably a little bit more serious natured and the way that I do things versus him. He's a little bit more playful, which is fine... But I highly respect him. I think he's great."
Although Kelley is still looking for The One, she told Us that she turned down an invitation to appear on Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming tenth season, which filmed in Costa Rica and will premiere on Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
"They asked me to go on Paradise. I was like, 'I'm 33 years old. I think I'm getting to a place where I am ready to seriously date. I don't know if my person's going to be me finding them in Paradise,'" Kelley explained this past spring.
"I could be completely wrong. I felt like I was kind of an outcast. And I said something recently, 'I don't know if I really fit in.' And someone laughed and they're like, 'Kelly, you never did.'"
Kelley concluded that she just doesn't "fit into" The Bachelor world.