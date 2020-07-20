But it didn't take long for romance to develop since the pair had strong feelings for each other on the show and Peter believed fate had brought them together to begin with. (Peter and Kelley randomly met in the lobby of a Malibu hotel when they were attending different events before The Bachelor started filming in 2019).
And living life will include having adventures together and traveling in the near future, once the spread of coronavirus slows and quarantine regulations are lifted.
"We've truly spent probably every single day together, and I think that's what's shown us this is working. It's just natural and organic, and we have not gotten sick of each other, which is a huge and awesome sign," Peter told ET. "And I've never had that."
Kelley added that she and Peter motivate each other to be better and they've become best friends. She also apparently doesn't hold Peter's past and dating history against him.
"We've just done a good job of reassuring each other and just explaining why I did things, and owning up to my faults and just being a better person moving forward," Peter noted.
"Trust is a huge thing, but if you just hear each other out, it's a lot easier," Kelley elaborated. "We've sat down and talked everything through, and it makes a lot more sense if you're on our end than the public's [perspective]."
Peter also admitted of his mistakes on The Bachelor, "Everything I put Kelley through... I'm still working to make it up to her for not picking her, and I'm never going to stop."
Peter gushed about how Kelley "truly gets" him and he can just be himself around her.
"She's my biggest fan and she supports me and she's always there for me," Peter shared.
"I know I have my partner in crime forever. I've never had this confidence from a relationship... I truly believe she is the perfect person for me. And I feel so blessed [this] worked out."
During The Bachelor's live Season 24 finale on March 10, Kelley, who was sitting in the audience, watched an indecisive Peter break off an engagement to Hannah Ann and then reconcile with his supposed true love, Madison, whom he officially split from on March 12, just two short days after the finale aired.
However, Peter insisted during his ET interview that he and Madison never officially got back together after the finale and they just spent a couple of days talking.
Peter and Kelley were first spotted together hanging out in Chicago in late March.