Peter Weber's famously-outspoken mother Barbara Weber is dishing on whether Peter and his girlfriend, The Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan, are talking about getting engaged.

Barbara said although Peter and Kelley are "madly in love with each other," she believes the couple are in "no rush" to get engaged, Life & Style reported.

"They're going to do this day by day," Barbara, 62, told the magazine.

"Now, basically, it's just enjoying each other's company and getting to know each other more. When the day comes, I'll let you know!"

Barbara, however, is apparently a huge fan of Kelley and feels the Chicago-based attorney and her pilot son are "very compatible."

"The most important [thing], I think, in any relationship is to really have fun with each other and they definitely do have fun with each other," Barbara shared.

Peter sent Kelley packing in fifth place on The Bachelor's 24th season, which aired earlier this year, right before his Final 4 bachelorettes' hometown dates.

Peter, however, couldn't make it work with either of his Final 2 The Bachelor bachelorettes, Madison Prewett and former fiancee Hannah Ann Sluss, and so after a couple of chance-encounters with Kelley, the pair reunited to quarantine with each other as "friends" in Chicago about four months ago.

But it didn't take long for romance to develop since the pair had strong feelings for each other on the show and Peter believed fate had brought them together to begin with. (Peter and Kelley randomly met in the lobby of a Malibu hotel when they were attending different events before The Bachelor started filming in 2019).

Barbara gushed about how happy her son has been while dating Kelley, with whom Peter went Instagram official on May 2 when the California native posted a sweet photo of the couple embracing in the cockpit of a small plane.

"[I've] never seen my son like this before, ever," Barbara told Life & Style.
"To me, that's just the greatest gift -- to see him so involved and so in love and so happy. He's just over the moon and he always tells me that she's the best thing that's ever happened to him."

Peter and Kelley recently conducted a joint video interview with Entertainment Tonight in which they gushed about being in love and planning their future together.

"We are in Kelley's apartment right now [in Chicago], but we do want to move in with each other, hopefully New York City in early fall -- maybe like September, late summer," Peter said last week.

"We'd love to live in New York City and this [relationship] is very serious... It's perfect and it's unreal... [so] we're just jumping right into it!"

But like Barbara just said, Peter and Kelley had agreed they're in no rush to put a ring on it, tie the knot, or have children.

"We're not on a reality show anymore, we can take our time," Kelley explained.

"We don't need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there's nothing wrong with that. We're happy and we're living life."

And living life will include having adventures together and traveling in the near future, once the spread of coronavirus slows and quarantine regulations are lifted.

"We've truly spent probably every single day together, and I think that's what's shown us this is working. It's just natural and organic, and we have not gotten sick of each other, which is a huge and awesome sign," Peter told ET. "And I've never had that."

Kelley added that she and Peter motivate each other to be better and they've become best friends. She also apparently doesn't hold Peter's past and dating history against him.

"We've just done a good job of reassuring each other and just explaining why I did things, and owning up to my faults and just being a better person moving forward," Peter noted.

"Trust is a huge thing, but if you just hear each other out, it's a lot easier," Kelley elaborated. "We've sat down and talked everything through, and it makes a lot more sense if you're on our end than the public's [perspective]."

Peter also admitted of his mistakes on The Bachelor, "Everything I put Kelley through... I'm still working to make it up to her for not picking her, and I'm never going to stop."

Peter gushed about how Kelley "truly gets" him and he can just be himself around her.

"She's my biggest fan and she supports me and she's always there for me," Peter shared.

"I know I have my partner in crime forever. I've never had this confidence from a relationship... I truly believe she is the perfect person for me. And I feel so blessed [this] worked out."

During The Bachelor's live Season 24 finale on March 10, Kelley, who was sitting in the audience, watched an indecisive Peter break off an engagement to Hannah Ann and then reconcile with his supposed true love, Madison, whom he officially split from on March 12, just two short days after the finale aired.

However, Peter insisted during his ET interview that he and Madison never officially got back together after the finale and they just spent a couple of days talking.

Peter and Kelley were first spotted together hanging out in Chicago in late March.

Peter and Kelley first teased their plans to move to New York City on the June 8 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! on ABC.

