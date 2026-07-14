Peter Weber's mom Barbara joins fray over Julie LaPlaca's shocking allegations, urges 'The Bachelor' to remove her son's NDA
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/14/2026
Peter Weber's mom, Barbara Figarola Weber, wants ABC and The Bachelor production company to lift their non-disclosure agreements with Peter so he can share his truth in response to formerThe Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca's shocking claims.
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Peter -- who filmed The Bachelor's 24th season under Julie's direction and guidance in late 2019 -- recently slammed Julie in the media for exposing personal details about their professional-turned-intimate relationship in her new memoir, The Love Producer.
In her book, Julie claims she developed an emotional connection with Peter while filming his season and then they had sex prior to taping The Women Tell All special in early 2020 while The Bachelor's 24th season was airing its last few episodes on ABC.
Julie -- who claimed in her book that Barbara was "praying" for her and Peter to end up together -- produced both seasons before leaving her position with ABC in 2021.
Although Julie has said in interviews that she wanted to share her heart and healing journey in her book to help other women going through similar situations, Peter told TMZ that Julie's actions are "unforgivable" and extremely disappointing.
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"To have her laugh in my face while I was very vulnerably expressing my reasons for wanting to be left out of this book was unforgivable. (And yes, she knows I have the conversation recorded)," Peter told the website.
Before Julie's book was publicly released, former The Bachelor star Nick Viall accused Julie of grooming, manipulating and seducing Peter -- which he dubbed "gross" and "wrong" behavior -- when the pilot desperately needed her support as a trustworthy friend and therapist via Instagram.
Peter commented on the Instagram post and said he's responsible for his own choices, but he also vented, "I asked Julie on multiple occasions to please keep private, intimate details, private. This wasn't about a TV show anymore."
Peter also claimed Julie had given him some manipulative and bad advice during filming.
"Curious though if she mentions in the book about my last one on one with Hannah Ann, and how in the middle of our dinner conversation during one on one producer interviews, Julie tells me 'you will look like the biggest idiot in the world to America if you give her your rose,'" Peter alleged.
"I find it wrong to mess with a person's headspace like that and then go on to write a book about them."
In response to Peter and Nick's backlash, Julie denied that she groomed Peter or even made a mistake by hooking up with him during the July 7 episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
"Both of them ghosted me and are forming their own opinions now without understanding my heart and what I put into it," Julie said.
"So, yeah, it's been a little interesting. It's really interesting to see the power of a man with a mic and the assumptions people form just based off of one person's words. So yeah, it's been interesting."
Julie said she finally professed her love to Peter over the phone in March 2024 -- which was about four years after they last hooked up -- but they both decided their timing was always off and they should just remain friends.
However, any friendship Julie and Peter had was ruined when she told him about her book. Peter allegedly blocked Julie, who also said Peter threatened to sue her prior to its publishing.
"I think he's operating from a place of fear, and understandably so. All I can do is send him love... I think he came into my life for a reason, and I'm grateful for what the situation with him led me to," Julie shared.
"So I'm at peace with not staying friends. I feel bad he's so upset, but I think I knew, intuitively, that I needed to share this story. It's not just a Tell-All about Peter; it's about my journey and my story that he was a character [in]."
She added, "I've let men hold me back a lot in the past, and I just won't let them do that anymore."