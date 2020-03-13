Bachelor couple Peter Weber and Madison Prewett are calling it quits just days after the show's Season 24 finale.

Weber, 28, and Prewett, 23, announced their split Thursday on Instagram following the dramatic After the Final Rose special, which aired Tuesday on ABC.

Weber thanked all of the Season 24 contestants and praised Prewett as "the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly."

"Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us," he wrote. "The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."

Weber also praised Hannah Ann Sluss, whom he proposed to during the finale after Prewett chose to leave the show. Weber and Sluss ended their engagement after Weber shared his lingering feelings for Prewett.

"Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world," Weber wrote. "I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best."

Prewett confirmed the split in a post on her own account.

"As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things," Prewett wrote. "I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did."

"@pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I'm thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan," she added. "And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life."

Sluss said she's single and voiced interest in The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron Wednesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She also teased the possibility of her appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor alum Clare Crawley was announced as the new Bachelorette last week. She will star in Season 16, slated to air on ABC later this year.