Peter Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss in the Season 24 finale of The Bachelor, but she returned his engagement ring when he admitted he still had feelings for finalist Madison Prewett.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I knew things were definitely off between us, but walking in and hearing that you couldn't give me your full heart, that was very blindsiding to me," the 23-year-old model told her ex-fiance on Tuesday night's show.

The 28-year-old airline pilot replied: "When I said that I felt like it'd be the worst mistake of my life, I meant that. Hannah Ann, when I told you that I loved you, I did love you. I never would've proposed to you if I didn't feel that love in my heart. It kills so much me to know what I took away from you. That's something I have to live with and I wish I could give back to you. I never felt a love in my entire than the love that you showed me."

Prewett -- who is a virgin -- left the show after Weber admitted he had been "intimate" with other contestants.

Further complicating matters was Weber's mother Barbara, who urged him to propose to Sluss and appeared thrilled when he first revealed he had, but then disappointed when it ultimately didn't work out.

Barbara explained why she didn't want her son to marry Prewett, a 23-year-old foster parent recruiter.

"When I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no and that she would not accept a proposal in four days," she said.

Prewett responded, "This is my journey, too. This isn't just Peter choosing me, this is me choosing Peter."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Weber appeared on Season 15 of The Bachelorette.