True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto is writing the dramatic thriller, which is based on the Danish film, Den Skyldige.
Antoine Fuqua -- whose credits include The Magnificent Seven and Training Day -- is onboard to direct the movie.
"The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Bayler tries to save a caller in grave danger -- but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out," a news release from the streaming service said.
