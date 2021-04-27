Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the Peter Rabbit sequel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a final trailer for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway on Monday featuring James Corden as the voice of the titular character, Peter Rabbit.

The preview shows Peter (Corden), his cousin Bejamin Bunny (Colin Moody) and his sisters Flopsy (Margot Robbie), Mopsy (Elizabeth Debicki) and Cottontail (Aimee Horne) make mischief around town.

In addition, the rabbits are seen skiing and skydiving with Mr. and Mrs. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne).

Peter Rabbit 2 is a sequel to Peter Rabbit, released in 2018. The films are based on the Peter Rabbit stories created by Beatrix Potter.

Will Gluck , who wrote, directed and produced Peter Rabbit, returned to write, direct and produce the sequel.

Peter Rabbit 2 opens in theaters June 18.