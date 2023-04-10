'Peter Pan & Wendy' stars take on Jude Law's Captain Hook in trailer for Disney+ film
UPI News Service, 04/10/2023
Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Peter Pan & Wendy.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the fantasy adventure film Monday featuring Jude Law and Yara Shahidi.
Peter Pan & Wendy is a live-action remake of the 1953 animated Disney film Peter Pan. Both movies are based on the J.M. Barrie play Peter Pan.
Peter Pan & Wendy centers on Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), a young girl looking to avoid boarding school who meets Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), a boy who refuses to grow up.
"Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell (Shahidi), she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook (Law), and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever," an official synopsis reads.
