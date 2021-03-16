Production is underway on Peter Pan & Wendy, a new live-action film from Disney.

Disney said in a press release Tuesday that principal photography on the movie has started in Vancouver.

Peter Pan & Wendy is based on the J. M. Barrie novel Peter and Wendy. Disney previously adapted Barrie's play Peter Pan as a 1953 animated film.

The new movie follows Wendy, a young girl who travels with her two younger brothers to the magical island of Neverland. She meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up, Tinker Bell, a tiny fairy, and Captain Hook, an evil pirate, during her thrilling and dangerous adventure.

Peter Pan & Wendy is directed by David Lowery and produced by Jim Whitaker. Alexander Molony plays Peter Pan, with Ever Anderson as Wendy, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell and Jude Law as Captain Hook.

"Peter Pan has long been one of my favorite stories, partially because I've always resisted growing up, but also because of the heart adventure and imagination that makes J.M. Barrie's original tale so evergreen," Lowery said. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to redefine his iconic characters for a new generation -- and even more excited that I get to do so with such an exceptional cast and crew."

Peter Pan & Wendy will premiere on Disney+ in 2022.