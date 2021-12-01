Peter Dinklage took to the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 52-year-old actor performed the song "Your Name" from his film Cyrano during Tuesday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

Dinklage was accompanied by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of the National.

Cyrano is a musical romantic drama film based on the Erica Schmidt stage musical. Schmidt's musical was itself inspired by the Edmond Rostand play Cyrano de Bergerac.

In the new film, Dinklage plays Cyrano de Bergerac, a French novelist and playwright. A trailer for the movie shows Cyrano (Dinklage) love his friend Roxanne (Haley Bennett) from afar, convinced that she wouldn't feel the same and that the world wouldn't accept their romance.

The National wrote the music and lyrics for both the stage musical and the new film. The movie is directed by Joe Wright (Pride & Prejudice, Atonement) and also stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Bashir Salahuddin and Ben Mendelsohn

Cyrano opens in theaters Jan. 21, 2022.

Dinklage is known for playing Tyrion Lannister on the HBO series Game of Thrones.