Former Game of Thrones co-stars Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa will reunite in a new vampire film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment Weekly confirmed Wednesday that Dinklage, 50, and Momoa, 40, will star in the Van Helsing reboot Good Bad & Undead.

Deadline said Max Barbakow will direct the Legendary film, which is based on an original idea by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon. Swift and Shannon co-wrote the Friday the 13th reboot and Freddy vs. Jason.

Dinklage will star as the vampire hunter Van Helsing, with Momoa as a vampire who has vowed never to kill again. The pair run a scam where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the vampire for money, but a massive bounty is put on the vampire's head.

Dinklage and Momoa played Tyrion Lannister and Khal Drogo, respectively, in Game of Thrones, but did not share scenes. The HBO series ended in May 2019 after eight seasons.