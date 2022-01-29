Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson shared on Instagram a video of him holding the infant son of his friends John Mulaney and Olivia Munn.

"Babys don't notice chipped teeth... and they are all head!!! They are just all head," Davidson captioned Friday's clip.

The comedian can be seen in the 10-second video laughing and smiling as he sits on a couch, holding the baby, who is wearing yellow striped pajamas.

Davidson has a face mask down around his chin.

One of his front teeth is visibly chipped, but he didn't explain how that happened.

Mulaney and Munn welcomed their first child, Malcolm, in November.