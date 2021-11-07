Pete Davidson played football great Aaron Rodgers and James Austin Johnson debuted his impression of former U.S. President Donald Trump on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

Rodgers and Trump were guests of Fox News talk show host Jeanine Pirro ( Cecily Strong ) in the 8-minute sketch.

First, Pirro showed her support of Green Bay Packers star quarterback Rodgers, who last week made headlines when he tested positive for COVID-19, then revealed he wasn't vaccinated by the standards of the NFL and its players' union.

Rodgers said he underwent a treatment aimed at boosting his immunity in lieu of taking the vaccines because he is allergic to an ingredient used in the shots.

He is in quarantine for a minimum of 10 days and will miss the Packers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

"People can talk all they want, but at the end of the day, my record is still 7 and 1," Davidson as Rodgers said. "Meaning, of the eight people I've infected, seven are fine."

Trump popped by and highjacked Pirro's interview with Virginia's Republican Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin (Alex Moffat,) taking credit for Youngkin's stunning defeat of Terry McAuliffe, as well as for the success of the movies, Star Wars and Dune.

Although he didn't campaign in person for Youngkin, Johnson's Trump insisted he told a lot of people to vote for him.

"Most people don't like him, but he's a wonderful guy, OK?" he said. "Tall, rich. Like my sons. Glenn, you're like my son!"

"Please don't say that," Moffat's Youngkin replied.