Pete Davidson says he "never felt less funny" after joining Saturday Night Live in 2014.

The 27-year-old actor and comedian discussed the NBC late-night sketch comedy series during Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers

Late Night host Seth Meyers, who starred on SNL for over a decade, asked Davidson if he still gets butterflies on show night.

"Sometimes, yeah, but it's always just, like, you're surrounded by the funniest people all the time," Davidson said.

Meyers agreed and said that being around funny people always gave him "more butterflies, not less."

"Well, I definitely never felt less funny. I don't know if you've ever felt that way," Davidson said. "But, like, when I'm there, I'm just like, 'Oh, I'm garbage.'"

"'Cause you watch, like, Kate [McKinnon], or, like, Chloe [Fineman] or Kenan [Thompson] do like a hundred million things," he added. "And then, like, my line will be, like, 'Hey, everybody!'"

Davidson also said he's had people reach out to him after learning singer Taylor Swift is Saturday's SNL musical guest.

"All of a sudden, all my cousins are just like ... Yeah, nobody is leaving me alone about it," he said. "I just tell everybody that, like, I don't have -- they don't give me tickets. Because I cause problems."

In addition, Davidson brushed off Kim Kardashian dating rumors after being spotted holding hands with the reality star at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif., in October.

"Yeah, I've been wanting to talk about this because -- There's a lot of people I walk by. People are, like, whispering and, you know, making eyes at me," he said. "And, you know, but it is true -- I do have a show on Tubi coming out," he said of his animated series The Freak Brothers.