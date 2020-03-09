Jimmy Kimmel announced that former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will fill in as host of his late-night chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

"While I'm out hosting @MillionaireTV, I nominate @PeteButtigieg to be my guest host Thursday, March 12th -- thanks Mayor Pete!" Kimmel tweeted Monday morning.

Buttigieg -- ex-mayor of South Bend, Ind. -- suspended his campaign earlier this month and announced his endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden.

"We're lining up a great slate of guests," Buttigieg told Today host Craig Melvin about his JKL temp job. "Patrick Stewart is coming on, so we are very excited about that."

Stewart is the star of the TV series Star Trek: Picard.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren -- who also dropped out of the presidential race -- appeared as herself on Saturday Night Live during the weekend.