The Pet Shop Boys released on Friday a new, animated lyric video for their song "I Don't Wanna."

The video follows a lonely, young man at home who is choosing to stay indoors instead of hanging out with friends. The story is presented as a comic book as scenes take place across different panels.

The young man finally decides to leave the house after some convincing and goes dancing.

"In a song he hears that rhythm's a dancer/ And it won't take no for an answer/ Suddenly he thinks he might reluctantly/ Go looking for some company/ He summons up the energy," the Pet Shop Boys sing.

"I Don't Wanna" appears on the Pet Shop Boys' latest album titled Hotspot. The album was released in January and also includes the single "Dreamland" featuring Years & Years.

The band is set to release a restored version of their 1988 feature film It Couldn't Happen Here on Blu-ray and DVD on June 15.

The Pet Shop Boys have postponed their Dreamworld tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.K. dates of the tour have been moved to May 2021 while European dates will be rescheduled soon.

The Pet Shop Boys are still scheduled to tour with New Order in North America starting on Sept. 5 in Toronto.