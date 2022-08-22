Peri Gilpin, Rachel Dratch guest in 'Kevin Can F Himself' final season
UPI News Service, 08/22/2022
AMC announced guest stars for the second and final season of Kevin Can F**k Himself on Monday. Peri Gilpin and Rachel Dratch are slated to appear in the show.
Gilpin is set for the Sept. 5 episode "Ghost" as Allison's (Annie Murphy) mother, Donna. Donna will appear in flashbacks.
Dratch appears in the Sept. 19 episode "The Unreliable Narrator." Dratch plays Beatrice, an ex-City Hall employee who helps Allison make her break from Kevin (Eric Petersen).
Kevin Can F**k Himself is a hybrid of sitcom and drama. Allison is the harried wife of sitcom oaf Kevin, and scenes with Kevin are brightly lit and accompanied by a laugh track.
Outside of Kevin scenes, Allison appears in dramatic scenes depicting the toll Kevin's shenanigans take on her. Season 2 finds Allison attempting to fake her own death so Kevin can never find her again.
Gilpin and Dratch have studio comedy experience. Gilpin played Frasier's radio cohost Roz, and Dratch spent eight seasons on Saturday Night Live with regular characters like Debbie Downer.
Kevin Can F**k Himself airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC and streaming on AMC+.
