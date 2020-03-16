Perfume Genius is back with new music.

The 38-year-old singer, born Mike Hadreas, shared a music video Monday for the song "On the Floor."

The video opens with a shirtless Perfume Genius smoking a cigar and dancing in a field of dirt. Halfway through the video, the singer splits and begins dancing with a double of himself.

"I'm trying / But still I close my eyes / The dreaming / Bringing his face to mine," Perfume Genius sings.

Perfume Genius said the song is about a crush that takes on a life of its own.

"A crush can really live on its own, separate from you and the person you are pining for," he said in a statement. "The fantasy feels like its own world, obsession can turn the person you are longing for into a monument that has less and less to do with them and more to do with the idea of love itself and what it can do, what it can soothe or quiet or light on fire."

"On the Floor" appears on Perfume Genius' forthcoming album, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately. The album also features the single "Describe," which Perfume Genius released a music video for in February.

Perfume Genius was to open for Tame Impala on a new North American tour. Tame Impala postponed a show Saturday amid concerns about coronavirus and said it is waiting for "solid answers" about future tour stops.