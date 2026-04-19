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'Perfect Match' Season 4 cast and release schedule announced by Netflix

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/19/2026



has unveiled its cast of reality TV stars and official premiere date for the show's upcoming fourth season.



ADVERTISEMENT Netflix announced the 20 singles who will be looking for love on Season 4 of , which is set to premiere Wednesday, May 13.



On May 13, Netflix will drop Episodes 1-5, with Episodes 6-7 being released on Wednesday, May 20. The show's finale will drop one week later on Wednesday, May 27.



The Season 4 cast of singles hail from Love Is Blind, Age of Attraction, Love Island, Temptation Island, and more.



The new season will feature more singles entering the house and staying for longer periods of time, giving late arrivals a better shot at finding their ideal partner.



The cast includes Building the Band alum Alison Ogden, Vanderpump Rules star Ally Lewber, Too Hot to Handle and Battle Camp alum Brianna Balram, Age of Attraction alum Chris Dahlan, and Temptation Island alums Danny Spongberg, Hashim Moore and Natalie Cruz.



The following singles will also be on the show: Married at First Sight Australia alum Dave Hand, Million Dollar Secret alum Nick Pellecchia, and Too Hot to Handle alums DeMari Davis, Katherine LaPrell and Kayla Richart.



Rounding out the lineup will be Love Is Blind alums Jimmy Presnell and Marissa George, content creator Jimmy Sotos, Love Island alums Kassy Castillo and Weston Richey, Squid Game: The Challenge alum Mackenzie Bellows, Love Is Blind UK alum Sophie Willett, and Love Island and Temptation Island alum Yamen Sanders.



will gather these famously-single reality TV stars in a tropical paradise for a shot at finding love.



As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, giving them the power to break up other couples and send them on dates with new singles who will be invited to the house.



"Will their choices lead to stronger connections or ignite chaos? In this high-stakes dating competition... only one couple will be crowned the ," Netflix teased in a press release.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS has unveiled its cast of reality TV stars and official premiere date for the show's upcoming fourth season.Netflix announced the 20 singles who will be looking for love on Season 4 of , which is set to premiere Wednesday, May 13.On May 13, Netflix will drop Episodes 1-5, with Episodes 6-7 being released on Wednesday, May 20. The show's finale will drop one week later on Wednesday, May 27.The Season 4 cast of singles hail from Love Is Blind, Age of Attraction, Love Island, Temptation Island, and more.The new season will feature more singles entering the house and staying for longer periods of time, giving late arrivals a better shot at finding their ideal partner.The cast includes Building the Band alum Alison Ogden, Vanderpump Rules star Ally Lewber, Too Hot to Handle and Battle Camp alum Brianna Balram, Age of Attraction alum Chris Dahlan, and Temptation Island alums Danny Spongberg, Hashim Moore and Natalie Cruz.The following singles will also be on the show: Married at First Sight Australia alum Dave Hand, Million Dollar Secret alum Nick Pellecchia, and Too Hot to Handle alums DeMari Davis, Katherine LaPrell and Kayla Richart.Rounding out the lineup will be Love Is Blind alums Jimmy Presnell and Marissa George, content creator Jimmy Sotos, Love Island alums Kassy Castillo and Weston Richey, Squid Game: The Challenge alum Mackenzie Bellows, Love Is Blind UK alum Sophie Willett, and Love Island and Temptation Island alum Yamen Sanders.will gather these famously-single reality TV stars in a tropical paradise for a shot at finding love.As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, giving them the power to break up other couples and send them on dates with new singles who will be invited to the house."Will their choices lead to stronger connections or ignite chaos? In this high-stakes dating competition... only one couple will be crowned the ," Netflix teased in a press release. PERFECT MATCH MORE PERFECT MATCH NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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