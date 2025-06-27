Netflix unveiled on June 25 the cast of the upcoming third season of Perfect Match, and fans may be shocked to see The Bachelor alum, Clayton, and one of his finalists, Rachel, whom he loved and had slept with on Season 26.
"Are you excited to see me?" Rachel says in the Perfect Match trailer.
And Clayton adds, "Guess who?"
Clayton, a realtor and dance enthusiast, confirmed his Perfect Match casting via Instagram by writing, "Third time's a charm?"
Alongside an official cast photo, Clayton continued, "I don't know who's more excited to see me dating again on Reality TV for Perfect Match S3: You all or me? One thing I do know is there will be dancing. Make sure you tune in August 1st, only on Netflix."
Rachel also teased her role on Perfect Match by joking on Instagram Stories, "Netflix called and said they needed someone to cry this season."
The flight instructor and social media influencer -- whom Clayton had dumped in favor of Susie Evans on The Bachelor 26 -- added in a regular Instagram post, "See u on @netflix."
In addition to her stint on The Bachelor, Rachel also co-starred on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season alongside Gabby Windey.
The first six episodes of Perfect Match's third season will be released August 1 on Netflix, and the remaining episodes will drop weekly through its August 15 finale.
Netflix previously announced that Love Is Blind alums Amber Desiree "AD" Smith and Ollie Sutherland will be appearing on Perfect Match this summer.
The other reality TV stars who are part of the Season 3 cast include Love Island alums Carrington Rodriguez, Justine Joy, Ray Gantt and Scott Van-Der-Sluis as well as Siesta Key star Juliette Porter.
The Netflix show will also feature Love Is Blind: UK star Freddie Powell, Love Is Blind alum Madison Errichiello, and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On stars J.R. Warren and Sandy Gallagher.
Representing Too Hot to Handle on Perfect Match will be Jalen Brown, Louis Russell and Lucy Syed.
And former Temptation Island stars who joined Perfect Match for Season 3 are Alex Zamora, Cody Wright and Olivia Rae.
Rounding out the Perfect Match cast are Dated & Related's Daniel Perfetto, The Mole's Hannah Burns, and Quori "QT" Tyler, who is a familiar face from The Circle and Battle Camp.
Perfect Match host Nick Lachey teases in the trailer of the "hot" reality TV singles: "Will they play for love, or play to win? Looks like we'll have a few surprises. Let the games begin!"
Perfect Match gathers these famously-single reality TV stars to a tropical paradise for a shot at finding love.
As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, giving them the power to break up other couples and send them on dates with new singles who will be invited to the house.