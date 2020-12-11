A new Perfect Dark, Final Fantasy's Sephiroth coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a new entry in the Mass Effect series were announced at the 2020 Game Awards.

Perfect Dark is a reboot of the classic first-person shooter series that started on the Nintendo 64 in 2000. The last entry titled Perfect Dark Zero, arrived in 2005 for the Xbox 360.

This new entry is coming to Xbox platforms from developer The Initiative. Agent Joanna Dark, the main protagonist, was re-introduced during a cinematic trailer.

Joanna Dark will be taking on large corporations who now run the world following an ecological disaster. No release date was given.

Sephiroth, the main villain of Final Fantasy 7, is coming to Nintendo's crossover fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in December.

Sephiroth battled his nemesis Cloud and Nintendo characters such as Mario using his signature long sword in a cinematic trailer that also included gameplay footage.

Mass Effect, a sci-fi role-playing game, returned with a new teaser trailer from Electronic Arts and developer Bioware. The galaxy-spanning clip took viewers to an ice planet as an unknown character found wreckage labeled N7.

Additionally, Master Chief from the Halo series has entered free-to-play battle royale title Fortnite, and is available now for purchase. Daryl and Michonne from The Walking Dead are coming to the game on Dec. 16.

A cooperative zombie shooter from the makers of Left4Dead titled Back 4 Blood coming June 2021, a Cyberpunk 2077 car coming to Forza Horizon 4, a cinematic trailer for Dragon Age 4, Swedish Chef from The Muppets coming to Overcooked, Evil Dead The Game, new map for Among Us and more were also announced along with a cinematic trailer for Ark 2 featuring Vin Diesel

PlayStation 4 exclusive title The Last of Us Part II won big on the awards side, taking home Game of the Year, Game Direction, Narrative, Audio Design, Performance for actress Laura Bailey who portrayed Abby, Innovation in Accessibility and Action/Adventure Game.