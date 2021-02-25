South Korean boy band Pentagon is sharing an official schedule for its new EP.

The K-pop group posted a schedule of events Thursday for its forthcoming mini album, Love or Take.

Pentagon will release a track list for the EP on March 2, followed by concept images on March 3, 4 and 5.

The group will share an audio snippet for the mini album March 8 before posting two concept trailers March 9 and 10.

Pentagon will release music video teasers March 12 and 13 before releasing Love or Take and the full music video March 15.

Pentagon announced its comeback Wednesday.

Love or Take will mark Pentagon's first release since the EP We:th in October. The mini album features the single "Daisy."

Pentagon also released its debut Korean studio album, Universe: The Black Hall, and its debut Japanese studio album, Universe: The History, in 2020.

Pentagon consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. The group made its debut in 2016.