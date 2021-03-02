South Korean boy band Pentagon is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop group shared concept images and concept previews for its forthcoming mini album, Love or Take, on Tuesday.

One concept preview depicts the members of Pentagon in cartoon form. Each member is shown striking a pose against a pink background.

Pentagon later released a concept image that shows the real-life group standing together in a line.

On Monday, Pentagon shared a track list for Love or Take that listed the EP's seven songs. The album will feature "10 Seconds, "Do or Not, 1+1, Baby I Love You, That's Me, Sing" and the solo song "Young Sentiment" by Hui.

Pentagon shared a schedule of events for Love or Take last week. The group will release the album and a new music video March 15. Love or Take will mark Pentagon's first release since the EP We:th in October.

Pentagon released its debut Korean studio album, Universe: The Black Hall, and its debut Japanese studio album, Universe: The History, in 2020.

Pentagon consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. The group made its debut in 2016.