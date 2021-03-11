South Korean boy band Pentagon is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview Thursday of its video for the song "Do or Not."

The teaser shows the members of Pentagon and one girl tuning in to a TV. The video then shows scenes of the members in different locales, including on a ferris wheel.

"Do or Not" is the title track from Pentagon's forthcoming EP, Love or Take. The group will release the mini album and the full "Do or Not" video March 15.

Love or Take also features the songs "10 Seconds," "1+1," "Baby I Love You," "That's Me," "Sing" and the solo song "Young Sentiment" by Hui.

Pentagon shared a schedule for Love or Take in February. The group will release another music video teaser for "Do or Not" this week.

Love or Take will mark Pentagon's first release since the EP We:Th in October. The group also released its debut Korean studio album, Universe: The Black Hall, in 2020.

Pentagon consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. The group made its debut in 2016.