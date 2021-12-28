South Korean boy band Pentagon is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a schedule for the mini album, Invite U, on Tuesday.

Pentagon will release a track list for the EP on Thursday and visual motifs on Jan. 3 and 10. Concept photos will follow Jan. 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12 and 13.

Pentagon will share an audio snippet Jan. 17, followed by music video teasers Jan. 18 and 20.

The digital version of Invite U will be released Jan. 24, while the physical edition will debut Jan. 25.

Pentagon shared cover art for the EP on Monday.

The group announced its comeback with a video Sunday. The teaser is titled "Find Something New."

Invite U will mark Pentagon's first Korean EP since Love or Take, released in March.

Pentagon consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. The group made its debut in 2016.