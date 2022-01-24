South Korean boy band Pentagon is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the EP In:vite U and a music video for the song "Feelin' Like" on Monday.

The "Feelin' Like" video shows the members of Pentagon perform a choreographed dance routine in an art gallery. The singers are also seen playing pool.

The group also performed "Feelin' Like" at a showcase Monday in Seoul.

In addition to "Feelin' Like," In:vite U features the songs "Sparkling Night," "The Game," "One Shot," "Call My Name" and "Bad." The EP is the group's first Korean mini album since Love or Take, released in March 2021.

Pentagon consists of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. The group is signed to Cube and made its debut in 2016.

Pentagon is known for the singles "Shine," "Naughty Boy," "Daisy" and "Do or Not."