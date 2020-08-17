A penguin escaped from its home on a British farm and was spotted by police when it came "plodding up a village street."

Broxtowe North Police said the Humbolt penguin had escaped from its enclosure on a farm early Sunday morning when officers on patrol in Strelly, near Nottingham, spotted it "plodding up a village street."

Police nicknamed the "friendly bird" Po-Po and questioned him "on what he was doing walking down the middle of a road."

Officers determined the penguin had escaped from a farm about 1 mile away. The bird was safely returned to his owner's home.