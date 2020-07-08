The streaming service shared a preview of the season Wednesday featuring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as best friends Maya Ishii-Peters and Anna Kone.
In Pen15, Erskine and Konkle revisit middle school by playing seventh-grade versions of themselves in the year 2000. Their classmates are portrayed by actual preteens and teens.
The Season 2 teases big changes to come for Maya (Erskine) and Anna (Konkle). The pair are seen drinking Surge and shopping for Tommy Hilfiger at a thrift store.
E! News said Season 2 will consist of 14 episodes split into two parts. The first seven episodes premiere Sept. 18, with Part 2 to follow in 2021.
The new season takes place shortly after the events of the Season 1 finale, which showed Maya and Anna attending the fall dance. Maya and Anna will dabble in wrestling and witchcraft, and welcome a new friend that tests their friendship.
Pen15 is created by Erskine, Konkle and Sam Zvibleman. The series premiered in February 2019.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.