Hulu is giving a glimpse of Pen15 Season 2.

The streaming service shared a preview of the season Wednesday featuring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as best friends Maya Ishii-Peters and Anna Kone.

In Pen15, Erskine and Konkle revisit middle school by playing seventh-grade versions of themselves in the year 2000. Their classmates are portrayed by actual preteens and teens.

The Season 2 teases big changes to come for Maya (Erskine) and Anna (Konkle). The pair are seen drinking Surge and shopping for Tommy Hilfiger at a thrift store.

E! News said Season 2 will consist of 14 episodes split into two parts. The first seven episodes premiere Sept. 18, with Part 2 to follow in 2021.

The new season takes place shortly after the events of the Season 1 finale, which showed Maya and Anna attending the fall dance. Maya and Anna will dabble in wrestling and witchcraft, and welcome a new friend that tests their friendship.

Pen15 is created by Erskine, Konkle and Sam Zvibleman. The series premiered in February 2019.