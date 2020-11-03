Erskine and Angarano have been dating since 2019. The couple went Instagram official in September 2019.
"ohhh look who it is sitting right behind me completely randomly at an awards show in which we were both nominated who i also happen to be in love with," Angarano captioned their first photo together.
Erskine plays Maya Ishii-Peters on Pen15, which returned for a second season on Hulu in September. Angarano is known for playing Dr. Bertram "Bertie" Chickering, Jr., on The Knick and Nick Pearson on This is Us.
