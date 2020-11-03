Pen15 star Maya Erskine is engaged and pregnant with her first child.

The 33-year-old actress is expecting her first child with her fiance, actor Michael Angarano , 32.

Erskine shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Angarano. The actress showed her baby bump in a simple black shirt.

"When 2 becomes 3," she captioned the post. "And please vote. #bidenharris2020."

Angarano confirmed the news in a post on his own account and also announced they are engaged.

"and then there were 3... also, we're engaged," the actor wrote.

Erskine's Pen15 co-creator and co-star Anna Konkle and actresses Mandy Moore and Elle Fanning were among those to congratulate Erskine and Angarano in the comments.

"I'm aunt anna please/! love you both so much can't wait to love ur nugget. I already do," Konkle wrote.

"Yay!!!! Congrats, friend!!! So exciting!!!!!" Moore added.

"You guys!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!" Fanning said.

Erskine and Angarano have been dating since 2019. The couple went Instagram official in September 2019.

"ohhh look who it is sitting right behind me completely randomly at an awards show in which we were both nominated who i also happen to be in love with," Angarano captioned their first photo together.

Erskine plays Maya Ishii-Peters on Pen15, which returned for a second season on Hulu in September. Angarano is known for playing Dr. Bertram "Bertie" Chickering, Jr., on The Knick and Nick Pearson on This is Us.