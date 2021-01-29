"WHAT?!? CONGRATS GUYS!! Oh man I'm so so so happy for you!!" Huntington added.
"YESSSSS finally! Shout it to the rooftops love and miss you," Dennis said.
Konkle's announcement comes just less than two months after her Pen15 co-creator and co-star Maya Erskine confirmed her own pregnancy. Erskine is engaged to and is expecting her first child with actor Michael Angarano.
Konkle and Erskine play Anna Kone and Maya Ishii-Peters on Pen15, which returned for a second season on Hulu in September. In the series, Konkle and Erskine play versions of their middle school selves.
In addition, Deadline reported this month that Konkle has signed a book deal with Random House to publish her memoir, The Sane One.
