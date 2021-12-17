Peloton has removed its viral ad featuring Chris Noth after the actor was accused of sexual assault by two women.

The ad poked fun at Noth's Sex and the City character Mr. Big dying in the first episode of HBO Max's And Just Like That, which acts as a sequel to Sex and the City.

"Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting the video and archived related social posts," a spokesperson for Peloton said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight and The Hollywood Reporter.

Ryan Reynolds, whose marketing company Maximum Effort produced the commercial, has also removed the ad from his Twitter account.

The sexual assault allegations were detailed in an article published by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

The women, who went by the pseudonyms Zoe and Lilly, state that Noth sexually assaulted them on separate occasions in 2004 and 2015.

Noth has denied the allegations through a statement released by his representative.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago -- no always means no -- that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," he said.