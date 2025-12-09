The Golden Bachelor alum Peg Munson has revealed what really went down behind closed doors with Mel Owens during their overnight Fantasy Suite date on Season 2.

Peg opened up about her off-camera night with Mel on The Golden Bachelor when speaking about her "tramp stamp" -- a tattoo of a sunflower on her lower back -- during the December 8 episode of the "She's All Bach" podcast.

When reacting to Mel's subtle comment he had seen Peg's tattoo following their night in the Fantasy Suite, Peg announced, "Okay, and let me clarify, no sex happened in the Fantasy Suite!"

Peg went on to confirm, "None. He was so respectful and he didn't even go there even a little bit. All we did was talk for 12 hours."

While Peg acknowledged, "Yes we kissed and yes we had some fun," they apparently didn't go all the way.

"We did not [have sex], no. No intimacy whatsoever," Peg reiterated on the podcast.

"He really wanted to get to know me, and he didn't even try [to make a move]!"

Peg gushed about how she thought Mel's behavior that night was "really, really cool" of him.

"Because look, we are grown adults and we can do whatever we want to do, right? And he didn't even [try] -- not even a little bit!" Peg shared.

And if Mel had initiated sex, Peg admitted, "For me, I wouldn't have had physical intimacy [that night]."

"Because what happens for women -- and I believe this -- is that it clouds our judgement," she explained. "Once we open up our hearts, it clouds our judgement to what's good for us."

Peg said she's learned from her decades of dating experience not to sleep with someone too soon.
"Men are different; they can be intimate and it's no big deal," claimed the retired Las Vegas firefighter, fire investigator and bomb tech.

"We're intimate, and it's like, 'Oh sh-t, it's all over!' So, no, I was not going to do that."

Peg also revealed that during her Fantasy-Suite conversation with Mel, they agreed that an engagement in the finale wasn't going to happen.

"[Mel] has a lot of integrity, and so in his heart, he's like, 'How can I get down on one knee and propose to somebody that I barely even know?!'" Peg recalled.

"And I respect that, I really do! Because I don't want the fantasy relationship, not at 62 years old. I want the sustainable relationship."

Peg pointed out how she'd like to "grow" in love rather than "fall" in love.

"And I've learned all these things by dating and being married and going through divorces. It's like, 'Okay, let me look at what works and what doesn't work in my life,'" she said.

"And when we were in the Fantasy Suite, we were able to really talk that out, and we were on the same page. I was like, 'I am not interested, really, in getting engaged.' And he said, 'Good, me neither!' I said, 'I want to get to know you!'"

Peg added that she's okay with the fact Mel didn't express his love to her at the Final Rose Ceremony either.

Peg insisted she's not going to tell a man she loves him when she doesn't even know him and so she wouldn't expect any different of her partner.

On The Golden Bachelor's Season 2 finale, Mel's other finalist, Cindy Angelcyk Cullers, quit during her Fantasy Suite date because Mel had admitted he couldn't see himself getting engaged to his winning bachelorette for two years.

On top of that, Mel confessed he was "torn" between his Final 2 bachelorettes and didn't feel love for either of them yet.

Cindy, seemingly desperate for validation and vulnerability from Mel, explained how she had joined The Golden Bachelor as a leap of faith and was expecting an engagement at the Final Rose Ceremony.

"You know the saying, 'First comes love, then comes marriage'... That's how it works," Mel told Cindy in reply.

Cindy said she wanted a commitment from Mel -- which she didn't think was too much to ask for -- and so it didn't seem like he was her guy.

After Cindy left the show, Mel continued the journey with Peg, who went on to meet Mel's two sons.

At the Final Rose Ceremony, Mel gave Peg a promise ring and said he wanted her in his future, but he didn't say he was "in love" with her until they went public with their relationship on After the Final Rose.

Reports swirled after The Bachelor finale that Peg and Mel were already clashing and having problems, but Peg insisted their relationship is thriving and they plan to spend the holidays together.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

