Peg Munson reveals what really happened in 'The Golden Bachelor' Fantasy Suite with Mel Owens
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/09/2025
The Golden Bachelor alum Peg Munson has revealed what really went down behind closed doors with Mel Owens during their overnight Fantasy Suite date on Season 2.
Peg opened up about her off-camera night with Mel on The Golden Bachelor when speaking about her "tramp stamp" -- a tattoo of a sunflower on her lower back -- during the December 8 episode of the "She's All Bach" podcast.
Peg also revealed that during her Fantasy-Suite conversation with Mel, they agreed that an engagement in the finale wasn't going to happen.
"[Mel] has a lot of integrity, and so in his heart, he's like, 'How can I get down on one knee and propose to somebody that I barely even know?!'" Peg recalled.
"And I respect that, I really do! Because I don't want the fantasy relationship, not at 62 years old. I want the sustainable relationship."
Peg pointed out how she'd like to "grow" in love rather than "fall" in love.
"And I've learned all these things by dating and being married and going through divorces. It's like, 'Okay, let me look at what works and what doesn't work in my life,'" she said.
"And when we were in the Fantasy Suite, we were able to really talk that out, and we were on the same page. I was like, 'I am not interested, really, in getting engaged.' And he said, 'Good, me neither!' I said, 'I want to get to know you!'"
Peg added that she's okay with the fact Mel didn't express his love to her at the Final Rose Ceremony either.
Peg insisted she's not going to tell a man she loves him when she doesn't even know him and so she wouldn't expect any different of her partner.
On The Golden Bachelor's Season 2 finale, Mel's other finalist, Cindy Angelcyk Cullers, quit during her Fantasy Suite date because Mel had admitted he couldn't see himself getting engaged to his winning bachelorette for two years.