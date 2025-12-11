But Peg acknowledged "it was good" to watch the episodes back with Mel.
"Mel and I were able to watch a couple of episodes together, and that was a lot of fun because I got to have his viewpoint right? [I had] his point of view and then mine," Peg recalled.
"So it was really cool to kind of be like, 'Well where were you in the process? How were you feeling?' So it was really cool, actually."
Peg said it wasn't that bad to watch Mel date other women because she was very confident about their relationship from early on.
"I knew early on that there was a huge connection between him and I, and look, we are mature adults!" Peg said.
"The nice thing about being in your sixties is you realize that that jealousy and that competition and all of that stuff, you don't live in that any more."
Peg pointed out how both she and Mel have been married and divorced before.
"[We've] been through loss and things like that, so you just realize, as you get more mature and you have that life experience, a connection is about a connection," Peg shared.
"It doesn't make somebody better or worse or right or wrong. Connection is just about connection. And I loved all the women. They were great, they were smart, and they were accomplished."
But Peg added, "I knew whoever he ended up with was supposed to be who he ended up with because it was all about that connection!"
Peg was apparently convinced she had won Mel's heart after they enjoyed a mud bath during a group date. She had even written in her journal at the time that she was going to be the last woman standing.
The only time Peg had doubts, according to the bachelorette, was when Mel knocked on her door in Antigua to inform her about his Fantasy Suite date with his other finalist, Cindy Angelcyk Cullers.
Mel allowed Peg to think, momentarily, that he was dumping her, when in actuality, he was trying to reveal that Cindy had quit and he only wanted to continue the journey with Peg.
"When he came and knocked on the door, I was like, 'Okay, he had a better connection with Cindy,'" Peg remembered of being calm, cool and collected during that conversation with Mel.
"So be it! It's not a big deal because we signed up for the dating show, right? A lot of women are going to go home and there's going to be one person standing. And as a mature adult, that's what you realize and you understand that."
Peg said if Mel had established a better connection with Cindy, "that's okay."
"Because, you know, that's The Golden Bachelor!... It's just about those two people getting that connection, and I think that's why the show has been so successful for so many decades," Peg noted.
Peg also said she went on The Golden Bachelor with no expectations except for hopefully meeting "a nice guy" and "a good guy," which she now believes she has found.
On The Golden Bachelor's Season 2 finale, Cindy quit during her Fantasy Suite date because Mel had admitted he couldn't see himself getting engaged to his winning bachelorette for two years.
On top of that, Mel confessed he was "torn" between his Final 2 bachelorettes and didn't feel love for either of them yet.
Cindy, seemingly desperate for validation and vulnerability from Mel, explained how she had joinedThe Golden Bachelor as a leap of faith and was expecting an engagement at the Final Rose Ceremony.
"You know the saying, 'First comes love, then comes marriage'... That's how it works," Mel told Cindy in reply.
Cindy said she wanted a commitment from Mel -- which she didn't think was too much to ask for -- and so it didn't seem like he was her guy.
After Cindy left the show, Mel told Peg that she wasn't in the running by default and he wanted her to meet his two sons, who ultimately approved of the bubbly retired firefighter from Las Vegas.
At the Final Rose Ceremony, Mel gave Peg a promise ring and said he wanted her in his future, but he didn't say he was "in love" with her until they went public with their relationship on After the Final Rose.
Reports swirled after The Bachelor finale that Peg and Mel were already clashing and having problems, but Peg insisted their relationship is thriving and they plan to spend the holidays together.