Karen Gillan, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key and Pedro Pascal are set to star in The Bubble, a pandemic-themed comedy film for Netflix.

Judd Apatow co-wrote the movie and will direct and produce it.

Pam Brady co-wrote the project, which is described in a press release as a "comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film."

Bakalova was nominated for Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Critics' Choice awards last week for her performance in the comedy, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.