Pedro Almodovar's The Room Next Door won the Venice Film Festival's top honor, the Golden Lion, this weekend.

The Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize went to Maura Delpero's Vermiglio, while the Silver Lion for Best Director was presented to Brady Corbet for The Brutalist.

Nicole Kidman, who abruptly left the festival after learning of the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, on Saturday, won the Best Actress prize for Babygirl.

Vincent Lindon was named Best Actor for his work in the film Jouer Avec Le Feu, and Murilo Hauser and Heitor Lorega earned the accolade for Best Screenplay for Ainda Estou Aqui.