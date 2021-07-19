Pearl Jam will be headlining an encore weekend of the Ohana Festival, which is set to take place on Oct. 1-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pearl Jam will be performing both nights of Ohana Encore after the band and frontman Eddie Vedder headline different nights of the original Ohana Festival, which takes place Sept. 24-26.

Beck, Lord Huron, White Reaper, ZZ Ward, Pluralone, St. Panther and Vanillaroma will also be performing on night one of Ohana Encore.

Brandi Carlile, Sleater-Kinney, Margo Price, NHC, Amythyst Kiah, Joe Wong and the Nite Creatures and Naked Giants will also be performing on night two.

Tickets for Ohana Encore go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. EDT. The second weekend also takes place from Doheny State Beach located in Dana Point, Calif.

Pearl Jam last released the album Gigaton in March 2020. The project included the single "Dance of the Clairvoyants."