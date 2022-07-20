Pearl Jam canceled its show in Vienna on Wednesday, citing damage to frontman Eddie Vedder's throat brought on by a heat wave throughout Europe.

The band announced the cancellation in a post shared to Instagram describing it as "brutal news and horrible timing ... for everyone involved" while adding the band was "deeply sorry" and tried to find options to still play.

"To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder's throat was left damaged," the band wrote. "He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered."

The band added that tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase while reiterating they were "very, very deeply sorry" to "those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend."

Europe has been experiencing a record heat wave that saw temperatures surpass 104 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday.

In response to the heat, London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged residents to avoid outdoor activities such as barbecues due to prevent potential fires.