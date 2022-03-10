"I think this is the culmination of the series that hopefully improves upon the last season and makes the most recent one the richest and deepest one that we possibly can," Murphy told Variety. "I think we are determined to make this a special series and we have been extra committed to working hard. I think the fans will be pleased!"
"I think the whole series is really in tribute to her and to honor her," he added of McCrory. "Her presence and her character's presence are very much still felt in the series, and it is very much part of Tommy's journey in the season."
Following the end of the series, a Peaky Blinders movie is in the works.
