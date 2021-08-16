Peacock announced Monday it has ordered a series based on the movie Field of Dreams. The Good Place and Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur will write and executive produce.

The series takes its name from the 1989 film starring Kevin Costner . That film was based on the W.P. Kinsella book Shoeless Joe.

In the film, Ray Kinsella (Costner) hears a voice on his Iowa farm saying, "If you build it, he will come." So he plows his farm's crops to build a baseball field.

Kinsella's field becomes home to the ghosts of famous baseball players like Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta). The field also reunites Kinsella with his father, a former catcher.

A Peacock press release calls Schur's Field of Dreams a re-imagining. However, the release does indicate it will still be set in Iowa, like the feature film.

Universal Studios released the movie Field of Dreams. NBC Universal owns the Peacock streaming service.

Peacock previously announced a series based on the Universal Studios film Ted. Schur also created and executive produces Rutherford Falls on Peacock, which the streaming service renewed for a second season. Schur also co-created the upcoming Netflix animated series Q-Force with Sean Hayes.

Field of Dreams Producer Lawrence Gordon is also an executive producer of the Peacock series, along with EPs David Miner and Morgan Sackett.