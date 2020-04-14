Police, animal control officers and firefighters in Texas are hot on the trail of an unusual fugitive -- a peacock that has repeatedly given them the slip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Police said they first responded to attempt to capture the peacock Thursday at the side of Loop 323, but the bird successfully evaded officers.

The peacock, dubbed Kevin by locals, has since dodged police, animal control officers and firefighters.

The peacock now has his own Facebook fan page and a Facebook group to track sightings across the city.

Police said they are concerned for the safety of the unusual animal.

"If someone sees Kevin, they should call animal control," Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh told KLTV. "Animal control comes out on any kind of animal that is running loose for the animal's safety. That's their concern. They'll catch the animal safely and then work to find the owners."