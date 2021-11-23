The first teaser for Bel-Air, a more dramatic reboot of Will Smith's iconic 90s sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-air, was released by NBC on Tuesday.

The company's online streaming service Peacock will air the new one-hour show Bel-Air starting next year.

The minute-long teaser features Smith voicing lyrics from the original show's opening theme as star Jabari Banks -- who plays Smith's character -- sits on the titular throne.

Peacock announced earlier this year it had ordered two seasons of the drama, which will be set in a modern-day America and delve deeper into social issues than its more comedic predecessor.

Bel-Air is being produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Studios and Universal Television.