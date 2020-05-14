Peacock, a new streaming service from NBCUniversal, will launch with the series Brave New World and and the film Psych 2: Lassie Come Home on July 15.

Peacock announced a slate of originals coming to the service in a press release Thursday.

Brave New World is based on the Aldous Huxley novel of the same name. The series stars Demi Moore, Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay and Harry Lloyd, and features David Wiener as showrunner and executive producer.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is the second TV movie inspired by the USA Network series Psych. The film follows Carlton (Timothy Omundson), Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dule Hill) as they untangle a twisted case in Santa Barbara.

The new series The Capture and Intelligence are also coming to Peacock on launch day.

The Capture is a conspiracy thriller starring Callum Turner , Holliday Granger and Ron Perlman . The series, created, written and directed by Ben Chanan, follows a soldier (Turner) who is accused of a murder in Afghanistan.

Intelligence is a new workplace comedy starring David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed. The series, created, written and executive produced by Mohammed, takes place at the U.K.'s Government Communications Headquarters.

In addition, the sports features In Deep with Ryan Lochte and Lost Speedways with Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and the children's series Curious George, Cleopatra in Space and Where's Waldo will premiere July 15.

"Our variety of Peacock Originals at launch demonstrates how we deliver timely and timeless content -- no matter the genre or format," Peacock president of original content Bill McGoldrick said. "We're proud to establish our voice and are excited to build on our strategy to attract a wide audience to Peacock."