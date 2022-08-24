Streaming service Peacock said Wednesday that it will soon begin offering next-day episodes of NBC and Bravo shows.

The service said that next-day episodes of current seasons of its content catalog will become available on Peacock starting Sept. 19.

"We are excited to provide Peacock customers with a comprehensive destination for streaming the incredible programming airing on NBC and Bravo all year long," said Kelly Campbell, Peacock's president and head of direct-to-consumer content for NBCUniversal. "From Sunday Night Football and Jurassic World: Dominion to Saturday Night Live and The Office, Peacock is the streaming home for NBCUniversal and beyond, providing customers a massive premium content offering across TV, film, sports, and news."

While Peacock is free, the next-day content will be available to premium subscribers, who are able to sign up for $1.99 per month through the end of September. NBC typically charges $5 per month for the premium service.

Peacock said that the new next-day content will contain some of NBC and Bravo's most popular shows.

This includes iconic NBC franchises such as Law and Order and Law and Order: SVU, the latter of which remains the longest-running live-action series in TV history. SVU's spinoff series, Law and Order: Organized Crime will also be available, and all three shows are set to premiere new seasons on Sept. 22.

Also available will be NBC's full lineup of late-night shows, Peacock said. This includes The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, as well as Saturday Night Live, which should premiere with Season 48 this fall.

Popular NBC competition shows such as America's Got Talent and The Voice will also be listed on the platform.

On the Bravo side, many of the channel's most iconic reality shows, including Below Mid Deck and The Real Housewives, will be placed on the platform. A number of other Bravo shows, such as Top Chef, are already available.

In addition to television options, Peacock also provided a preview of some blockbuster films that will be available to stream starting Sept. 19.

The film slate will be highlighted by Jurassic World: Dominion, Beast, Nope and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The move to offer this additional content is likely an attempt by NBCUniversal to catch up its marquis service, which has been falling behind significantly in the streaming wars.

Recent figures placed the number of paid Peacock subscribers at 13 million. This puts it at the bottom of the pole among all of the major streaming platforms.

Comparatively, HBO and HBO Max reported ending 2021 with a combined 73.8 million subscribers across the globe, and Paramount+ recently hit 43 million.

The reigning king of streaming, Netflix, still reported 220 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2022, even with a significant drop-off in the first portion of the year.