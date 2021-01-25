WWE Network is moving to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service as part of a multi-year agreement.

Peacock will become the exclusive streaming destination for WWE Network in the U.S. on March 18. Both companies will announce more details on managing customer accounts closer to the WWE Network launch on Peacock.

WWE Network's 17,000 hours of content will be migrating over to Peacock, including all live pay-per-view events, such as WrestleMania 37, which takes place on April 10. Fastlane will be the first live pay-per-view event to stream on Peacock on March 21.

Original series like Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, NXT, NXT UK, WWE 205 Live, replays of Raw and SmackDown, archives and documentaries, will also be coming from the WWE Network.

WWE, starting in 2022, will also start to release one signature documentary annually.

WWE Network will be available to all Peacock subscribers starting at $4.99 per month, which includes ads. WWE Network is also a part of Peacock's $9.99 per month package with no ads. WWE Network is currently $9.99 per month.

"NBCUniversal has a long-standing relationship with WWE that began nearly 30 years ago with Monday Night Raw on USA. WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country," Rick Cordella, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for Peacock said in a statement.

"WWE Network is a transformative addition to the platform and complements Peacock's massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, as well as the best live shows and sports from NBCUniversal and beyond," he continued.