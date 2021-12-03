John Cena starts to question his job and violent methods in the latest trailer for upcoming DC Comics series, Peacemaker.

Cena's Peacemaker is recruited by the U.S. government once again to carry out covert operations following the events of The Suicide Squad in the clip released on Friday.

Peacemaker is given a new team which includes Leota (Danielle Brooks) and DC Comics character Vigilante (Freddie Stroma).

Peacemaker is so dedicated to world peace that he will kill anyone or anything to achieve it, however, he starts to get introspective following a mission where he was ordered to terminate a family.

The anti-hero also struggles to connect with his incarcerated father (Robert Patrick) and starts to become closer with Leota who points out how his father isn't a good man.

The trailer ends with Peacemaker using a grenade tied to a Russian tank shell in order to take out a group of enemies.

Peacemaker, from writer and director James Gunn, is coming to HBO Max on Feb. 17. Gunn also wrote and directed The Suicide Squad, where Cena's Peacemaker was first introduced.

Co-stars include Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, Nhut Le, Christopher Heyerdahl, Lochlyn Munro and Annie Chang.