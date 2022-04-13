"Following yet another turbulent year, Peabody is proud to honor an array of stories that poignantly and powerfully help us make sense of the challenges we face as a nation and world," Peabody executive producer Jeffrey Jones said. "Demonstrating the immense power of stories, these nominees exposed our societal failures and celebrated the best of the human spirit. They are all worthy of recognition, and Peabody is proud to celebrate them."
Here's the nominees for the 2022 Peabody Awards:
Arts
Summer of Soul
Children's & Youth
City of Ghosts
Colin in Black & White
Documentaries
9to5: The Story of a Movement
Attica
Changing the Game
Downing of a Flag
Exterminate All the Brutes
High on the Hog
In the Same Breath
Life of Crime 1984-2020
Lynching Postcards: 'Token of a Grey Day'
Mayor
Mr. Soul!
My Name is Pauli Murray
Nuclear Family
Philly D.A.
Procession
The Queen of Basketball
Simple as Water
Storm Lake
A Thousand Cuts
Entertainment
Bo Burnham: Inside
Dopesick
Hacks
The Long Song
Only Murders in the Building
Pen15
Reservation Dogs
Sort of
Station Eleven
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts
The Wonder Years
Yellowjackets
News
"Afghanistan: Documenting a Crucial Year"
"American Insurrection"
"The Appointment"
"Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol"
"Escaping Eritrea"
"The Healthcare Divide"
"Inside Yemen"
"January 6th Reporting"
"The Moms of Magnolia Street"
"Nima Elbagir: Human Rights Investigations in Ethiopia"
"No Man's Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System"
"Politically Charged"
"Prone"
"So They Knew We Existed: Palestinians Film War in Gaza"
