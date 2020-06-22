PBS' 'A Capitol Fourth' to return with pre-taped performances
UPI News Service, 06/22/2020
A Capitol Fourth, the annual Fourth of July broadcast on PBS, will be returning for a 40th anniversary presentation, but the performances will be pre-taped this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Capital Concerts, which produces the annual concert, said this year's installment will be hosted by TV actor John Stamos and Broadway star Vanessa Williams.
A Capitol Fourth is traditionally broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., but this year's 90-minute presentation will instead feature pre-taped performances due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The portion of the program featuring the fireworks display over Washington will be broadcast live.
