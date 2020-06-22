A Capitol Fourth, the annual Fourth of July broadcast on PBS, will be returning for a 40th anniversary presentation, but the performances will be pre-taped this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capital Concerts, which produces the annual concert, said this year's installment will be hosted by TV actor John Stamos and Broadway star Vanessa Williams

A Capitol Fourth is traditionally broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., but this year's 90-minute presentation will instead feature pre-taped performances due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The portion of the program featuring the fireworks display over Washington will be broadcast live.

Performers slated for inclusion in the July 4 presentation include Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, Renee Fleming, The Temptations, Trace Adkins, Andy Grammer, Yolanda Adams, Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Mandy Gonzalez, and members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Jack Everly.

The broadcast will also feature highlights of past performances in the 40-year history of the concert series.

A Capitol Fourth will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on PBS, as well as on various NPR radio stations across the country. The concert will also stream on Facebook, YouTube and PBS' website.