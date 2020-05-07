Broke star Pauley Perrette is celebrating the show in the wake of its cancellation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 51-year-old actress shared an emotional post Thursday on Twitter after the CBS series was canceled after one season.

Perrette credited Broke with healing her and restoring her faith in the industry. She previously starred on the CBS series NCIS.

"This show restored my faith in people, in this industry. SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast & crew," Perrette said of Broke. "Best people I've EVER worked with. Healed me. Changed me. Made me whole. So Blessed."

In an accompanying video, Perrette said Thursday's episode of Broke is "the most important half-hour of television" she's been a part of.

"We are doing a beautiful episode about faith and about God and about getting through trials and tribulations," she said.

On Wednesday, CBS canceled the series Broke, Tommy, Carol's Second Act and Man with a Plan and renewed 23 other shows.

Broke is created by Alex Herschlag and co-stars Jaime Camil and Natasha Leggero. The series follows Javier (Camil) and Elizabeth (Leggero), a rich couple who move in with Elizabeth's estranged sister, Jackie (Perrette), after Javier's wealthy father cuts him off.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Perrette played Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 seasons. She said in 2018 that she was physically assaulted multiple times on the show's set.