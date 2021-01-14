Former American Idol judge Paula Abdul says she thinks Ellen DeGeneres "did a good job" on the show.

The 58-year-old singer and television personality shared her thoughts Wednesday on Watch What Happens Live on how DeGeneres, 62, replaced her on American Idol following her departure from the series.

Abdul left American Idol in 2009 after eight seasons as a judge. DeGeneres joined Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Kara DioGuardi on the judging panel in Season 9.

On WWHL, Abdul was asked what her reaction was to DeGeneres' casting and what she thought of DeGeneres' judging skills.

"Well, first of all, I was ready to leave, so I had already made peace with that. And I thought Ellen would be great, I really did," Abdul said.

"Her perspective was a just a fan, a regular person in the audience watching, and I thought she did a good job," she added.

DeGeneres said on The Howard Stern Show in 2015 that joining American Idol was "one of the worst decisions" she's made.

On WWHL, Abdul answered other "shady" questions, including which Jackson was the best dancer.

"The best dancer? It's Michael [Jackson]," she said, referencing the late singer. "There's no one like Michael; I don't know if there will ever be anyone like Michael."

Abdul was also asked if she can name one winner from the American Idol reboot, featuring Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as judges. Abdul could not name a winner.

In another segment, Abdul offered her thoughts on The Real Housewives of Orange County cast. Abdul said she has "somewhat faith" in Shannon Beador's relationship with Janssen.