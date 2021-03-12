HBO is developing a documentary about Paul Reubens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network said in a press release Thursday that it is producing a two-part film about Reubens, 68, an actor best known for playing Pee-wee Herman.

The documentary "traces the life of the imaginative artist behind one of pop culture's most celebrated and unlikely icons: Pee-wee Herman."

"I've been working with HBO since they were called Home Box Office! I'm honored and excited to continue my long history there. I love HBO, but I'm not going to marry them," Reubens said.

The film is directed by Matt Wolf and produced by the Safdie brothers, Josh and Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems). Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Sebastian Bear-McClard also serve as producers.

"We all know Pee-wee Herman; it's time for the world to meet Paul Reubens . I can't wait to share his story," Wolf said.

Reubens created the character Pee-wee Herman and initially played Pee-wee in a stage show in the 1980s. He later starred in the film Pee-wee's Big Adventure and the CBS series Pee-wee's Playhouse.